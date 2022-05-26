UrduPoint.com

FBI Chief Says Category Of People In US Radicalized Online By Islamic State 'Huge'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022

FBI Chief Says Category of People in US Radicalized Online by Islamic State 'Huge'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday that the number of people in the United States who are radicalized online by the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) is "huge."

"(T)he ISIS (Islamic State)-inspired folks who are here, they're not sent here by ISIS, but they're here and they're radicalized online," Wray said during a Senate committee hearing. "That's a huge category."

Wray highlighted the FBI's recent work to disrupt the Islamic State's plot to assassinate former US President George W.

Bush.

Regarding domestic terrorism threats, Wray said the FBI sees a variety of ideologies that inspire violent extremists in the United States but do not fit into one specific category. He noted that the FBI also sees militia- and anarchist-related violence in the country.

The FBI has 27,000 domestic terrorism investigations open at present, but needs more investigators and technical tools to address the issue, Wray added.

