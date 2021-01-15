FBI Chief Says Concerned About Potential Violence During Biden Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The FBI is concerned about potential violence in the US capital as well as state capitol buildings during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a briefing on inauguration security.

"We are seeing an extensive amount of concerning online chatter about a number of events surrounding the inauguration," Wray said on Thursday. "We're concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned right here in DC and at state capitol buildings around the country in the days to come that could bring armed individuals in close proximity to government buildings and officials."