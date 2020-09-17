UrduPoint.com
FBI Chief Says Violence In US Amid Protests Not Linked To Any Group, Movement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

The violence taking place amid recent protests in the United States does not appear to be driven by any organization or movement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The violence taking place amid recent protests in the United States does not appear to be driven by any organization or movement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"Much of the violence that we're seeing, it does not appear to be organized or attributed to any one particular group or even movement," Wray said before the US House Homeland Security Committee.

Wray said the majority of the demonstrations in the United States in recent months have been peaceful.

Protests against police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Some of the protests turned into riots complete with violent attacks against police and civilians as well as acts of property destruction, arson and looting.

