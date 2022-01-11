UrduPoint.com

FBI, CISA Urge Conducting Proactive Threat Hunting Against Russian Hackers - Advisory

January 11, 2022



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday issued a joint advisory urging the cybersecurity community to conduct a proactive threat hunting against alleged Russian state-linked hackers.

"CISA, the FBI and NSA encourage the cybersecurity community - especially critical infrastructure network defenders - to adopt a heightened state of awareness, conduct proactive threat hunting, and implement the mitigations identified in the joint CSA (cybersecurity advisory)," the statement said.

The advisory provides an overview of the alleged Russian cyber operations, actions, incident response guidance and mitigation and CISA recommends network defenders to review the agency's Russia Cyber Threat Overview and Advisories page for more information on malicious cyber activity.

"CISA recommends critical infrastructure leaders review CISA Insights: Preparing For and Mitigating Potential Cyber Threats for steps to proactively strengthen their organization's operational resiliency against sophisticated threat actors, including nation-states and their proxies," the statement added.

