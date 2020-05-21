UrduPoint.com
FBI Claim On Chinese Hackers Stealing Coronavirus Research 'Cause For Concern' - Senators

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:30 AM

FBI Claim on Chinese Hackers Stealing Coronavirus Research 'Cause for Concern' - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The FBI and Cyber Security Agency claims that hackers working with the Chinese government are trying to steal intellectual property on the novel coronavirus research are troublesome and alarming, four US Senators wrote in a letter to the heads of both Federal agencies.

"This joint notice is alarming and we appreciate you notifying the public of this ongoing threat," the senators wrote on Wednesday. "While any government sponsored hacking of American companies is a cause for concern, it is especially troublesome that the Chinese government would target companies developing vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus."

Senators Thom Tillis, Richard Blumenthal, John Cornyn and Ben Sasse sent their bipartisan letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs in response to a joint notice issued by both agencies alerting US companies and research institutions.

"Any action that affects the development of treatment options - including attempted theft of American intellectual property - is a threat to our health, economic recovery, and national security," the senators wrote.

The senators pledged support to continued government efforts to combat state sponsored hacking and the theft of US intellectual property, the letter added.

