FBI Confirms 2 Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant In Florida - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:51 PM

The FBI confirmed on Tuesday that two of its agents were killed and three others got injured in a shooting while they were serving a warrant in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The FBI confirmed on Tuesday that two of its agents were killed and three others got injured in a shooting while they were serving a warrant in Florida.

"Two FBI agents are deceased and three are wounded.

Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition," the agency said in a statement. "The Names of the deceased will not be released at this time."

The FBI also said in the statement that the suspected shooter is deceased.

