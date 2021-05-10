- Home
- FBI Confirms DarkSide Ransomware Responsible for Compromise of Colonial Pipeline Networks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:28 PM
The FBI confirmed on Monday that DarkSide ransomware is responsible for the breach of one of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline
Colonial Pipeline said Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.
"The FBI confirms that the Darkside ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks. We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation," the FBI said in a statement.
According to media reports, the DarkSide hackers are a group of Russian cyber criminals.