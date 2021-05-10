FBI Confirms DarkSide Ransomware Responsible for Compromise of Colonial Pipeline Networks

(@FahadShabbir)

The FBI confirmed on Monday that DarkSide ransomware is responsible for the breach of one of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The FBI confirmed on Monday that DarkSide ransomware is responsible for the breach of one of the United States ' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline.

Colonial Pipeline said Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.

"The FBI confirms that the Darkside ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks. We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation," the FBI said in a statement.

According to media reports, the DarkSide hackers are a group of Russian cyber criminals.