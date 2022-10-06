FBI Confirms Individual Killed by Border Patrol Agent in Texas Mexican Migrant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Thursday that the individual detained and killed by a US Border Patrol (USBP) agent in Texas earlier this week was a Mexican migrant, who allegedly attempted to seize a weapon from officers.

"The FBI's initial investigation revealed 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, had been detained by USBP Agents for illegal re-entry into the United States," the FBI said. "Moran was transported to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for processing. Once at the station, Moran later charged out of a holding cell past an USBP Agent and grabbed an edged weapon off a desk in the processing area."

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station near the city of El Paso. Moran was carrying a metal pipe when he was detained for illegally reentering the US, according to the FBI.