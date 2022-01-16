UrduPoint.com

FBI Confirms Texas Hostage-Taker Was British Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The FBI on Sunday confirmed that the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue over the weekend was a 44-year-old British national.

"Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno of the FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed today the identity of the Colleyville, Texas hostage taker as British Citizen, Malik Faisal Akram, 44," a statement read.

The agency said there were no indications that others were involved. It will continue to follow investigative leads.

