FBI, Customs Agency Say Will Question Russian Man Shot While Crossing US-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will interrogate a Russian man shot by a Border patrol agent when he allegedly illegally crossed the US border with Mexico, CBP's Press Officer Robert Daniels told Sputnik.

"The only other information that we would have is that it is a male subject," Daniels said on Friday, adding that the man had proof of Russian citizenship. "That would all be part of an investigation."

Daniels explained there will be a "combination of interviews with Customs and Border Protection and the FBI," but noted that any information obtained during the interviews will not be released.