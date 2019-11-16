FBI, Customs Agency to Question Russian Man Shot While Crossing US-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will interrogate a Russian man shot by a Border patrol agent when he allegedly illegally crossed the US border with Mexico, CBP's Press Officer Robert Daniels told Sputnik.

"The only other information that we would have is that it is a male subject," Daniels said on Friday, adding that the man had proof of Russian citizenship. "That would all be part of an investigation."

Daniels explained there will be a "combination of interviews with Customs and Border Protection and the FBI," but noted that any information obtained during the interviews will not be released.

Daniels confirmed that the Russian national was crossing the US border from the Mexican side, and noted that that is not common.

On Friday, CBP said in a release a US Border Patrol agent shot a Russian national near Lukeville, Arizona, when the latter was allegedly trying to cross illegally into the United States.

CBP explained when the agent tried to arrest the Russian national, a physical altercation ensued and the agent discharged his firearm. The man was then transported via helicopter to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries he sustained.

The incident is under the investigation by the FBI and the CBP Use of Force Incident Team, the release said.