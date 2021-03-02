UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:50 AM

FBI Declines Comment on Concord's Request for Reward Over Prigozhin - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The FBI will not comment on the request of the Russian company Concord to pay a promised reward over revealing its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin's address, the agency's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The FBI does not have a comment," the spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, the FBI published via Twitter a search notice related to Russian citizens, including Prigozhin, whom the US government accuses of meddling in the US election. Concord provided such information and requested the promised reward.

The company revealed Prigozhin's address via its account in the VKontakte social network.

"We are asking to provide $250,000 for the information," Concord said in a statement.

Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusation of interfering in the US elections.

