WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The FBI declined to comment on Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin's request to investigate Fusion GPS company founder Glenn Simpson and former British spy Christopher Steele.

"We will decline to comment," an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

Prigozhin sent a letter to the US Department of Justice and FBI, asking to investigate Steele's and Simpson's interactions with the FBI and attempts to make false statements and collusion with intent to defraud the United States.

Department of Justice did not respond to Sputnik's request.

A Federal grand jury in the US District Court for the District of Columbia has charged earlier this week lawyer Michael Sussmann, who previously represented the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton Presidential Campaign, for making a false statement to the FBI about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment, issued on September 16, was published on Tuesday on popular Russian VK social network by Concord Company, owned by Prigozhin, who was also charged with the election meddling and faced sanctions.

In his letter to the Department of Justice, Prigozhin expressed satisfaction with these charges but highlighted the necessity to prosecute other people who mislead US authorities on so-called Russian interference in the American electoral system.