WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has declined to comment on the reports about the ongoing search of the house of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in Washington, DC.

"We neither confirm nor deny information regarding possible investigations," the Washington office of the FBI told Sputnik when asked to comment on the reports.

Earlier in the day, NBC news reported that FBI agents were raiding the house of the Russian billionaire. The reason for the search remains unknown.