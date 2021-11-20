UrduPoint.com

FBI Declines To Comment On Suspension Of Russian Community Organization In US

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declined to comment on the suspension of the Russian Community Council of the USA (KSORS) due to an ongoing probe regarding its possible status as a foreign agents in the United States.

"Thanks for your inquiry. However, we decline to comment," FBI told Sputnik on Friday.

The US State Department likewise refused to comment and suggested that Sputnik may inquire for information at the Justice Department.

On Thursday, KSORS said it is temporarily suspending its activities over the FBI probe, pending clarification of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)-related statutes by the US authorities.

More than 300 members of the Russian community in the United States, including some KSORS members, have been questioned over "a year of active and nation-wide FBI measures," the organization said in a statement.

"Federal agents appear to be searching for violations of FARA and the federal statutes relating to it," KSORS said.

Other members suspending activities include the VII Russian Community Forum, which was slated for 2022, KSORS added.

More Stories From World

