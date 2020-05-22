UrduPoint.com
FBI Determines Shooting At Texas Naval Station 'Terrorism-Related' - Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:40 AM

FBI Determines Shooting at Texas Naval Station 'Terrorism-Related' - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The shooting at the naval station in Corpus Christi, Texas, earlier in the day is terrorism-related, FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said in a press conference on Thursday.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the naval air station in Corpus Christi is terrorism-related," Greeves said.

Greeves added that the suspect in the incident is dead, but a second suspect may be at large.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi reported that an active shooter had been "neutralized." Local media reported a member of the Navy's security force was injured in the incident.

This is the second terrorism-related incident to take place at a naval air station in the United States in six months.

On December 6, a Saudi pilot trainee opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, killing three US servicemen and wounding eight others before the authorities shot him dead.

This week, Attorney General William Barr said the FBI managed to unlock both phones of the Saudi cadet and found definitive proof of his ties with al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

