FBI, DHS Officials To Be Sent To Haiti In Response To Gov't Request For Aid- Psaki

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

FBI, DHS Officials to Be Sent to Haiti in Response to Gov't Request for Aid- Psaki

The United States dispatches senior law enforcement officials to Haiti following the assassination of the country's leader, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States dispatches senior law enforcement officials to Haiti following the assassination of the country's leader, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"In response to the Haitian government's request for security and investigative assistance we will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to Port-au-Prince as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

