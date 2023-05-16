FBI Did Not Pursue Intel on Alleged Clinton Plan to Vilify Trump Via Russia Ties- Durham

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The FBI did not pursue intelligence from a trusted source indicating a potential plan by Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to vilify then-competitor Donald Trump via purported ties to Russia in order to divert attention away from her own scandals, Special Counsel John Durham said on Monday.

"The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election season... reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign," Durham said in a report on his probe into the origins of the US government's investigation into Trump and Russia.

The agency approached its Trump investigation differently than it approached intelligence from a trusted foreign source indicating a potential plan by the Clinton campaign to "vilify Trump by tying him to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin" so as to divert attention away from concerns regarding her use of a private email server for official communications, the report said.

The FBI never opened any type of inquiry, employed personnel or developed an analytical product in connection with the information, the report said. However, the CIA considered the matter significant enough to brief the President, Vice President, Attorney General and FBI Director on it within days of receipt, the report added.