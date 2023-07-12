Open Menu

FBI Director Says Absolutely Not Protecting The Bidens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

FBI Director Says Absolutely Not Protecting The Bidens

Christopher Wray, Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that he is absolutely not protecting the Bidens

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Christopher Wray, Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that he is absolutely not protecting the Bidens.

When asked whether he was protecting the Bidens, Wray stated, "Absolutely not."

Wray's comments come amid tensions between the House Republicans and the Department of Justice related to the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump and plans of Hunter Biden, the son of the current US leader Joe Biden, to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and one felony gun charge, the report said.

Meanwhile, another House panel, the Oversight Committee, is investigating an unverified FBI-generated document about Joe and Hunter Biden's involvement in a $5 million bribery scheme with the head of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, the report noted.

Many Republicans, including the Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, have accused the FBI of being "weaponized" in its investigations over Republicans, it added.

Trump was indicted earlier in June on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

Hunter Biden's attorneys and the US Justice Department announced last month an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.

Related Topics

Company Trump June August Criminals FBI Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquart ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

5 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

5 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

5 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

10 minutes ago
Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

10 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

10 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

6 minutes ago
 G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, ..

G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, To Impose Sanctions on Russia ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister express concern over unavailability of fu ..

Minister express concern over unavailability of funds in Info department

6 minutes ago
 FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: ..

FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: Tahsin Awan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World