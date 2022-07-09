FBI Director Wray Refuses to Comment on Whether Trump Will Face January 6 Related Charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday declined to comment whether former US President Donald Trump will face charges related to events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"I am not going to comment on any specific individual who may or may not be under investigation.

If there are charges against individuals, the public will see this through charges that the Justice Department," Wray said in an interview.

Wray said that the FBI will follow the facts wherever they may lead and no matter who may likes them or not. he also said the FBI will follow the law in the investigation.

More than 840 people have been arrested for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 protest, according to the US Justice Department.