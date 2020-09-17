FBI Director Wray Says Russia Continues to Try to Influence US Elections

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a congressional hearing on Thursday that Russia allegedly continues to try to influence US elections

"The Intelligence Community's consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our elections, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence as opposed to what we saw in 2016 where there was also an effort to target election infrastructure, cyber targeting, we have not seen that second part yet this cycle," Wray told the US House Homeland Security Committee.

Wray said Russia has been very active in trying to influence the 2020 US election through social media, proxies, state media and online journals.

The FBI director also said that Russia allegedly is trying to sow discord and denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such practices run contrary to the principles of the country's foreign policy.