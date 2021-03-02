FBI Doubled Domestic Terrorism Probes to 2,000 in 2021 - Director

The FBI has doubled the number of domestic terrorism investigations over the last three and a half years to 2,000 conducted currently, Director Christopher Wray told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The FBI has doubled the number of domestic terrorism investigations over the last three and a half years to 2,000 conducted currently, Director Christopher Wray told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

"In terms of domestic violent extremism, domestic terrorism that number has grown steadily on my watch.

We have increased a number of domestic terrorism investigations from around a thousand or so when I got here to up to about 1,400 at the end of last year, to about 2,000 now," Wray said.

Wray warned that the problem of domestic terrorism has been "metastasizing" across the United States for a long time now and it is not going away any time soon.

Wray assumed the position Director of the FBI in 2017.