UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Doubled Domestic Terrorism Probes To 2,000 In 2021 - Director

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:23 PM

FBI Doubled Domestic Terrorism Probes to 2,000 in 2021 - Director

The FBI has doubled the number of domestic terrorism investigations over the last three and a half years to 2,000 conducted currently, Director Christopher Wray told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The FBI has doubled the number of domestic terrorism investigations over the last three and a half years to 2,000 conducted currently, Director Christopher Wray told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

"In terms of domestic violent extremism, domestic terrorism that number has grown steadily on my watch.

We have increased a number of domestic terrorism investigations from around a thousand or so when I got here to up to about 1,400 at the end of last year, to about 2,000 now," Wray said.

Wray warned that the problem of domestic terrorism has been "metastasizing" across the United States for a long time now and it is not going away any time soon.

Wray assumed the position Director of the FBI in 2017.

Related Topics

Senate United States FBI 2017 From

Recent Stories

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

8 minutes ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

8 minutes ago

FBI Task Force Expanded Focus Beyond Russia after ..

8 minutes ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka recovered

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy announces list of violations & ..

24 minutes ago

Minister directs early start of Mother & Child hos ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.