FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Political Aims - House Republican Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The FBI is deliberately exaggerating the scale of domestic political terrorism within the United States for political purposes and is falsely manipulating statistics to serve these ends while also abusing its foreign surveillance capabilities, a new report compiled by Republican staff members serving on the US House Judiciary Committee said on Friday.

"The FBI is artificially inflating statistics about domestic violent extremism in the nation," the 1,050-page report, entitled "FBI Whistleblowers: What Their Disclosures Indicate About the Politicization of the FBI and Justice Department," said.

FBI whistleblowers have described how the agency's leadership is pressuring line agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism even if the matter does not meet the criteria, the report said. They also testified that the FBI was misrepresenting the scale of domestic violent extremism nationwide, it said.

"In both ways, the FBI is fueling the Biden administration's narrative that domestic violent extremism is the biggest threat to our nation.

... These facts have been documented in Inspector General reports and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinions, but there is little indication the FBI has changed - or is willing to change - course," the report said.

The FBI has also abused its foreign intelligence authorities to spy on US citizens, including people associated with the campaign of President Trump in 2016, the report said.

Whistleblowers described the FBI's Washington hierarchy as "rotted at its core," maintaining a "systemic culture of unaccountability," and full of "rampant corruption, manipulation and abuse," the report said.

Whistleblowers have explained how the FBI's political meddling "is dragging the criminal side (of the Bureau) down" as resources are pulled away from real law enforcement duties, the report added.

One whistleblower described how he was told that "child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies" so that he could work a Washington directed politically charged case instead, according to the report.