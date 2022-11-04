UrduPoint.com

FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism For Political Aims - House Republican Report

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 10:38 PM

FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Political Aims - House Republican Report

The FBI is deliberately exaggerating the scale of domestic political terrorism within the United States for political purposes and is falsely manipulating statistics to serve these ends while also abusing its foreign surveillance capabilities, a new report compiled by Republican staff members serving on the US House Judiciary Committee said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The FBI is deliberately exaggerating the scale of domestic political terrorism within the United States for political purposes and is falsely manipulating statistics to serve these ends while also abusing its foreign surveillance capabilities, a new report compiled by Republican staff members serving on the US House Judiciary Committee said on Friday.

"The FBI is artificially inflating statistics about domestic violent extremism in the nation," the 1,050-page report, entitled "FBI Whistleblowers: What Their Disclosures Indicate About the Politicization of the FBI and Justice Department," said.

FBI whistleblowers have described how the agency's leadership is pressuring line agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism even if the matter does not meet the criteria, the report said. They also testified that the FBI was misrepresenting the scale of domestic violent extremism nationwide, it said.

"In both ways, the FBI is fueling the Biden administration's narrative that domestic violent extremism is the biggest threat to our nation.

... These facts have been documented in Inspector General reports and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinions, but there is little indication the FBI has changed - or is willing to change - course," the report said.

The FBI has also abused its foreign intelligence authorities to spy on US citizens, including people associated with the campaign of President Trump in 2016, the report said.

Whistleblowers described the FBI's Washington hierarchy as "rotted at its core," maintaining a "systemic culture of unaccountability," and full of "rampant corruption, manipulation and abuse," the report said.

Whistleblowers have explained how the FBI's political meddling "is dragging the criminal side (of the Bureau) down" as resources are pulled away from real law enforcement duties, the report added.

One whistleblower described how he was told that "child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies" so that he could work a Washington directed politically charged case instead, according to the report.

Related Topics

Corruption Washington Trump United States Criminals FBI 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian ..

Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian Sikh pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 French far-right MP suspended in 'back to Africa' ..

French far-right MP suspended in 'back to Africa' backlash

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister condoles demise of Mir Balkh Sher M ..

Prime Minister condoles demise of Mir Balkh Sher Mazari

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns N.Korea Missile Launches, Urges ..

UN Chief Condemns N.Korea Missile Launches, Urges Avoiding Provocative Actions - ..

11 minutes ago
 Imran's party "misleading nation, youth": Rana San ..

Imran's party "misleading nation, youth": Rana Sana Ullah

11 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid, recover 16kg hashish

Police foil smuggling bid, recover 16kg hashish

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.