FBI Finds Active Shooter Incidents in US Increased Over 50% in 2021 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Active shooter incidents in the United States increased by more than 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year, the FBI said on Monday.

"For the period 2017-2021, active shooter incident data reveals an upward trend," the FBI said in a press release. "The number of active shooter incidents identified in 2021 represents a 52.5% increase from 2020 and a 96.8% increase from 2017."

There were 61 active shooter incidents in the United States in which 103 people were killed and 140 others injured, excluding the shooters, the release said.

The FBI report comes on the heels of a string of shootings that took place in the United States since late April.

On May 14, an 18-year-old mentally disturbed gunman killed ten people and injured three others in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The FBI qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime. The next day, a gunman opened fire inside a church in Laguna Woods, California, killing one person and wounding five others.