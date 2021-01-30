UrduPoint.com
FBI Finds Bomb-Making Manuals Inside Home Of US Capitol Rioter - Court Documents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

FBI Finds Bomb-Making Manuals Inside Home of US Capitol Rioter - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The FBI found instructions on how to make homemade bombs in the home of a New York man, Dominic Pezzola, who participated in the January 6 siege on the US Capitol, court documents revealed.

"The FBI also executed a search warrant at the defendant's residence at the time of his arrest. Agents recovered, from a room that appeared to be used exclusively by the defendant, a thumb drive that contained hundreds of .pdf files," the court document said on Friday. "A significant number of those .pdfs provide detailed instructions for making homemade firearms, poisons, and/or explosives."

The defendant was charged with violations stemming from his role in the violent attacks on the US Capitol on January 6, the document said.

Pezzola has been seen on numerous videos across social media showing him using a police shield to break a window in the west side of the Capitol so that pro-Trump supporters could get inside the building.

The court document said, according to a witness, that Pezzola was part of a group that had admitted it would have killed former Vice President Mike Pence if given the chance.

Moreover, the court document said Pezzola's group stated it would be returning to the US Capitol on January 20 and they planned to kill "every single 'm-fer' they can."

The court document said Pezzola tried to evade authorities by turning his cell phone off and changing his appearance before he decided to turn himself in after the FBI started visiting his family members to find out about his whereabouts.

Several US media outlets reported that Pezzlola is a member of the Proud Boys, a white nationalist movement.

On January 6, thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

