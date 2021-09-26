UrduPoint.com

FBI Had Informant In Far-Right Mob During Capitol Riot - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

FBI Had Informant in Far-Right Mob During Capitol Riot - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) An FBI informant was among the ranks of the far-right Proud Boys who stormed the US Congress on January 6, texting a real-time account of the march to his handler in the intelligence service, The New York Times reports.

According to the records of conversations and correspondence, the informant met with other radicals at the Washington Monument on the day of the riot and then followed them to the building, saw the barriers being demolished, and the crowd rushed into the Capitol.

The informant denied that the radicals would resort to violence and that they had planned the storming of the Capitol in advance. He also stated that the leaders had ordered the members of the movement to keep a defensive position. During the riot, the informant entered the building, did not hurt anyone, did not break anything and left the Capitol through a window, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

The informant began working with the FBI in July 2020 and was close to several Proud Boys members, including those who were indicted following the assault. It is unclear how well the informant knew the group's leadership or whether he might have known about their plans. The evidence obtained is consistent with claims by lawyers that the Proud Boys did not plan the storm in advance.

It was also reported that the FBI had another informant who was associated with another branch of the Proud Boys movement that attacked the Congress building.

On January 6, Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, disrupting the work of Congress for several hours. As a result of the riots, a protester and a policeman were killed, and three more died from causes unrelated to the violence. After law enforcement removed the mob from the building, congressmen confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Storm Riots Washington Lawyers Trump Died New York January March July Congress FBI 2020 From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

6 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.