FBI Has Arrested Suspect in Intelligence Leak - Reports

The FBI has arrested a suspect in the leak of highly classified intelligence documents online and is continuing to conduct activities at the residence of the individual, Fox news reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The FBI has arrested a suspect in the leak of highly classified intelligence documents online and is continuing to conduct activities at the residence of the individual, Fox news reported on Thursday.

"The FBI made an arrest and is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts. As this is an ongoing matter, we cannot provide further comment at this time," the FBI said in a statement quoted by Fox News.