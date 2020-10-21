UrduPoint.com
FBI Has Hunter Biden Laptop, Does Not Believe Emails Tied to Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The FBI is in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop that contains controversial emails regarding his overseas business dealings and they do not believe they are tied to a Russian disinformation campaign, FOX news reported.

The report said on Tuesday that the FBI agrees with the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe's assessment that the emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

On Wednesday, the New York Post published an article containing two emails that Hunter Biden had purportedly received from a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma when he was its employee.

In the May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden to "use [his] influence" to support the Ukrainian company politically. In another email, dated April 2015, he thanked Biden Jr. for arranging a meeting with his father for him.

The emails were allegedly sourced from the hard drive of Hunter Biden's damaged personal laptop that was dropped off for repairs at a local store in his home state of Delaware. If proven to be authentic, they would challenge Joe Biden's campaign claims that he had never had anything to do with his son's business dealings.

