UrduPoint.com

FBI Has Little Evidence US Capitol Riot Coordinated, No Evidence Trump Involved - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

FBI Has Little Evidence US Capitol Riot Coordinated, No Evidence Trump Involved - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The FBI has found hardly any proof that the January 6 riot at the US Capitol was coordinated and has no evidence that former President Donald Trump was involved in the event, Reuters reported on Friday.

The FBI considers the events of January 6 not to be an organized plot by far-right groups or supporters of  then-President Donald Trump, the report said citing four current and former law enforcement officials.

Ninety-five percent of the involved are "one-off cases," the report cited a former senior law enforcement official as saying. Of the remaining 5 percent, there were some militia groups that were more closely organized, but there was no grand scheme to storm the Capitol and take hostages, the report said.

FBI has found, however, that some protesters, such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol, but the investigators did not find any evidence these groups had serious plans on what to do inside, the report said.

Senior lawmakers have been briefed in detail on the results of the FBI's probe and consider them credible, the report said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for participating in the event.

Related Topics

Election Dead Storm Protest Trump January FBI 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

2 hours ago
 Shaniera Akramâ€™s message for â€˜good menâ€™ trig ..

Shaniera Akramâ€™s message for â€˜good menâ€™ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.