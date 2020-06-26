FBI Has Over 200 Domestic Terrorism Probes Related to Violent Protests - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The FBI has more than 200 domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and riots, US Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement on Thursday.

"The FBI has 200-plus open domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and anti-riot laws," Kupec said via Twitter.

Kupec noted that more than 100 people have been arrested and charged under a number of Federal laws, including inciting riots and destruction of federal property.

Individuals who destroy federal monuments and property should be prepared for the Justice Department to aggressively prosecute them, Kupec said.

The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25 sparked protests against police brutality throughout the United States. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.