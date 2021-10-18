UrduPoint.com

FBI Helping Secure Release Of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage In Haiti - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:23 PM

FBI Helping Secure Release of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage in Haiti - Reports

The FBI is helping the US State Department secure the release of 17 Christian missionaries who were taken hostage in Haiti over the weekend, the Miami Herald reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The FBI is helping the US State Department secure the release of 17 Christian missionaries who were taken hostage in Haiti over the weekend, the Miami Herald reported on Monday.

The FBI is assisting efforts to find and recover 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, who were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside the capital city, Port-au-Prince. FBI agents reportedly arrived in Haiti just hours after the abductions were confirmed.

The US State Department on Sunday said that they are aware of the reports of the kidnapping.

The missionaries' organization, US Christian Aid Ministries, also confirmed in a statement published Sunday that their employees had been abducted.

The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, who are known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims. The New York Times on Sunday said that the whereabouts of the hostages remain unknown.

Then-Prime Minister of Haiti Joseph Jouthe in December 2020 lauded police operations to neutralize members of 400 Mowozo, saying that armed gangs will have "no respite" in Haiti.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Port-au-Prince Miami New York Haiti December Sunday FBI 2020 Christian

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in indus ..

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in industrial sector, advanced technol ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

47 minutes ago
 Congo steps up vaccinations to contain third Covid ..

Congo steps up vaccinations to contain third Covid wave

5 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

5 minutes ago
 Court awards sentence in drug smuggling case

Court awards sentence in drug smuggling case

5 minutes ago
 RWMC to remain alert on Eid Milad un Nabi(SAW)

RWMC to remain alert on Eid Milad un Nabi(SAW)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.