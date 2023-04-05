TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US has not responded to Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky's invitation for FBI specialists to the join inquiry into the two terrorist attacks foiled in Transnistria in March, the breakaway republic's president said on Wednesday.

"I have directly invited the US's FBI to join the investigation of this case. Why? Because a US citizen was also in the car. They have a right to take part in the investigation; as a matter of fact, it is their duty. However, there has been no response to my invitation yet, at least publicly," the president said as quoted by his press service.

The president also said that international investigators had showed no interest in the case, which might suggest that they "know perfectly well what has happened."

"We have provided them with all the information that we have; we can show them all records of interrogations and face-to-face questionings, all physical evidence and expert review findings, everything.

The truth is on our side," Krasnoselsky added.

On March 9, Transnistria's Ministry of State Security said that a terrorist attack against the republic's officials had been prevented in Tiraspol and that the attack had been prepared under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. Those involved in the attack were arrested, and testified. According to the investigators, the attack was supposed to be carried out on a busy road in the center of the city. Members of a criminal group were going to use a car registered in Transnistria, having loaded it with explosives and projectiles.

Another terrorist attack was uncovered on February 14 against the OSCE delegation, which is led by a US citizen, the head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, Kelly Keiderling. The perpetrators planned to attack the delegation on its way to Chisinau near the Tighina Fortress.

On March 9, the Security Service of Ukraine denied its involvement in the attacks and declared the claims to be "nonsense".