FBI Investigates Cyberattack Against IT Company Kaseya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into a ransomware attack against Miami-headquartered IT company Kaseya.

Earlier this week, the company developing remote management software faced a ransomware attack supposedly by Russian hacking group REvil.

"The FBI is investigating this situation and working with Kaseya, in coordination with [the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency] CISA, to conduct outreach to possibly impacted victims," the Saturday statement read.

The FBI also urged all who might be affected to undertake all recommended measures to mitigate the aftermath.