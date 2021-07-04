FBI Investigates Cyberattack Against IT Company Kaseya
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 01:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into a ransomware attack against Miami-headquartered IT company Kaseya.
Earlier this week, the company developing remote management software faced a ransomware attack supposedly by Russian hacking group REvil.
"The FBI is investigating this situation and working with Kaseya, in coordination with [the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency] CISA, to conduct outreach to possibly impacted victims," the Saturday statement read.
The FBI also urged all who might be affected to undertake all recommended measures to mitigate the aftermath.