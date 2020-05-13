FBI Investigates Targeting of US Organizations Conducting COVID-19 Research by China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States is investigating the targeting by China of US organizations that conduct coronavirus (COVID-19)-related research, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a release on Wednesday.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are issuing this announcement to raise awareness of the threat to COVID-19-related research," the release said. "The FBI is investigating the targeting and compromise of US organizations conducting COVID-19-related research by PRC [People's Republic of China]-affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors."