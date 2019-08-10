FBI investigating death of financier Epstein: Justice Dept

(@imziishan)

The FBI is investigating the apparent suicide of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Saturday

The department's Bureau of Prisons made the announcement as questions were raised as to how a high-profile inmate who had apparently attempted to kill himself last month could take his life in what is supposed to be a highly secure Federal facility.

Epstein was charged with trafficking girls for sex.