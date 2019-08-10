UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Investigating Death Of Financier Epstein: Justice Dept

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

FBI investigating death of financier Epstein: Justice Dept

The FBI is investigating the apparent suicide of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Saturday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The FBI is investigating the apparent suicide of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Saturday.

The department's Bureau of Prisons made the announcement as questions were raised as to how a high-profile inmate who had apparently attempted to kill himself last month could take his life in what is supposed to be a highly secure Federal facility.

Epstein was charged with trafficking girls for sex.

Related Topics

Suicide FBI

Recent Stories

Russia arrests dozens after Moscow opposition rall ..

3 minutes ago

One person hurt in Norway mosque shooting, suspect ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 10 Aug 2019

3 minutes ago

80 more migrants rescued as Richard Gere shines li ..

3 minutes ago

One Person Injured in Shooting in Norwegian Mosque ..

9 minutes ago

Car bomb kills 2 UN personnel in Libya's Benghazi: ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.