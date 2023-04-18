UrduPoint.com

FBI Investigating Ex-US Navy Officer Over Spread Of Pentagon Leaks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FBI Investigating Ex-US Navy Officer Over Spread of Pentagon Leaks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into former US navy officer Sarah Bils, who runs a social media account believed to be one of the places where the leaked Department of Defense documents were published, US media have reported, citing officials.

The Wall Street Journal said, citing an unnamed US official, that Bils was "actively under federal investigation, but the circumstances of the content of the investigation are unclear at this time."

CNN said, citing people in the know, that both the FBI and the US navy were investigating Bils' role in the spread of Pentagon leaks.

The ex-navy officer herself has denied any links to the leaks. The 37-year-old said in multiple interviews that she was only one of the people administering the Donbass Devushka (translating from Russian as "Donbas Girl") channel on Telegram, largely dubbed in Western media as "pro-Russian."

On April 5, the Donbass Devushka channel posted four of the leaked classified documents to its over 65,000 followers, which have since increased to over 71,000.

The Pentagon has launched an investigation into the leaks after several large Russian social media accounts shared the original posts.

A package of top secret US Department of Defense documents has been leaked online in the recent weeks, disclosing some of Washington's highly classified military analysis and showing that the US was spying not only on its opponents but also on its allies. The leakage sparked deep concern among US officials, who fear that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents. According to The Washington Post, Teixeira started publishing classified documents on Discord around February 2022, at the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

On Friday, a federal court in Boston charged Teixeira with the unauthorized retention, removal and transmission of classified information, and ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Washington Social Media Pentagon Boston United States February April FBI Post Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

11 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes o ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

26 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

43 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

46 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.