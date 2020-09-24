FBI Investigating 'Potential Issues' With Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The FBI is investigating potential issues with mail-in ballots in the state of Pennsylvania, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday, adding that so far the probe has uncovered only a small number of discarded ballots.

"On Monday, September 21, 2020, at the request of Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis, the Office of the United States Attorney along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Scranton Resident Office, began an inquiry into reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County board of Elections," the release said. "At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded."