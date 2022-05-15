(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) suspect the shooting in the city of Buffalo, where ten people were killed, was a racially motivated hate crime, Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office said on Saturday.

"We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism," Belongia said during a briefing.

According to the official, the perpetrator is now in custody.