FBI Investigating Threat Made Against Federal Buildings in Portland - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement on Friday that it is investigating threats made against federal buildings in Portland, Oregon.

"The FBI is aware of recent reporting regarding threats made against federal buildings in Portland," the statement said. "We are investigating to determine the credibility of the threat and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to share information."

The FBI said it will notify the public if the threat against the federal buildings is deemed serious.

Earlier on Friday, The Oregonian newspaper reported that multiple federal buildings in Portland have closed over a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit one of them.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and groups of activists have become a nightly feature in Portland since the May 25 death of unarmed suspect George Floyd in police custody, which prompted nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians alike as well as with acts of vandalism, arson and looting.