FBI Investigating TikTok School Shooting Threat

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The FBI said that it was investigating a school shooting threat on the popular social media platform TikTok as schools across the country sent alerts to parents Friday.

School districts and law enforcement downplayed the credibility of the "school shooting challenge" video which circulated on TikTok claiming there would be multiple school gun attacks and bombings around the country on Friday.

But many sent out notices to parents, as the threat came less than three weeks after the latest mass shooting in a US high school left four students dead in Oxford, Michigan.

"There is information circulating that today may be a day of attacks on schools. Administration and DC Police are very aware of this and on close watch," a message sent to parents by a school in Takoma Park in Washington said.

