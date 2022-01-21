UrduPoint.com

FBI Investigating Whether Hostage Taker At Texas Synagogue Acted With Others - Garland

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:38 PM

The FBI is investigating whether the British national who held four people hostage for several hours at a Texas synagogue before being killed by police acted alone or with others, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday

"The FBI is now working full time to determine whether this perpetrator acted alone or with others," Garland said during remarks at the US Conference of Mayors meeting.

On Thursday, two men were arrested in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack on the Texas synagogue.

The attacker, who was later identified as Malik Faisal Akram, took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during Sabbath services.

After a standoff that lasted for several hours, the hostages managed to escape and Akram, who had reportedly arrived in the United States via New York City's JFK International Airport two weeks earlier, was killed by the police.

US media reported that Akram claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). Akram was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister, who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US Federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan.

