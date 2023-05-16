(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) investigators who probed the alleged Trump-Russia collusion did not and could not corroborate any allegations from the so-called "Steele dossier," according to an over 300-page report compiled by US Special Counsel John Durham over the course of three years.

Durham was appointed as a Special Counsel by former US Attorney General William Barr in May 2019 to review the FBI's actions in the alleged Trump-Russia collusion probe, including the FBI spying on Trump's former campaign adviser.

"Our investigation determined that the Crossfire Hurricane investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting.

Nor was Steele able to produce corroboration for any of the reported allegations, even after being offered $1 million or more by the FBI for such corroboration," Durham concluded in the report.

Durham added that Russian National Igor Danchenko, identified in December 2016 as one of the Primary sub-sources for the Steele dossier, was also unable to corroborate any of the allegations in the reports, when interviewed by the FBI in January 2017, and characterized the information he provided to the former UK intelligence officer as "rumor and speculation" and the product of casual conversation.

The Steele dossier for several years served as a guide for US authorities to investigate the alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.