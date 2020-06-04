UrduPoint.com
FBI Joins Probe Into Knife Attack On Police In New York - Assistant Director In Charge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:38 PM

FBI Joins Probe into Knife Attack on Police in New York - Assistant Director in Charge

The FBI has joined the investigation after three New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were attacked in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney said in a statement on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020)

"Last night's cowardly attack on the NYPD left one officer stabbed and two shot. The FBI in New York office is fully engaged," Sweeney said. "We respond as if one of our own was attacked, and we will use every Federal statute available to hold the perpetrator accountable."

According to NBC, the incident happened in central Brooklyn just before midnight. The attacker approached the officers on the street and slashed one of them in the neck. A fighting started, which included gun firing, the broadcaster said, citing a police spokesperson.

One police officer was struck by a bullet, and another one suffered a hand injury.

After hearing the gunfire, other officers rushed to the scene. The attacker was hospitalized in serious condition.

The officer who was slashed with a knife is also receiving treatment at the Kings County Hospital.

US authorities are reportedly investigating whether the attack was an act of terror inspired by the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia).

Two senior law enforcement officers have identified the suspect in the attack as Dzenan Camovic, who came to the US from the Balkan region, NBC reported.

