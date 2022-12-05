UrduPoint.com

FBI Joins Probe Into North Carolina Power Outages - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 10:39 PM

The FBI has joined the investigation into "intentional" attacks on substations in North Carolina that led to massive power outages, CNN reported on Monday, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The FBI has joined the investigation into "intentional" attacks on substations in North Carolina that led to massive power outages, CNN reported on Monday, citing officials.

The massive outages, which the officials believe to be intentional, left around 40,000 customers in the dark on Saturday night, prompting a curfew and emergency declaration.

The two substations were damaged by gunfire, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. The substations were "targeted, it wasn't random," the office noted.

