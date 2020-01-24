UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Lacked Probable Cause To Spy On Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Carter Page - Court

Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

FBI Lacked Probable Cause to Spy on Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Carter Page - Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The US Justice Department concluded that the FBI improperly obtained warrants from a secret court to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, a court document revealed.

"There was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that (Carter) Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power," the document, released on Thursday, said.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court document, originally dated January 7, also sets a January 28 deadline for the FBI to explain a delay in collecting material related to the Page surveillance and how the material is being handled.

A December 2019 report by the Justice Department's Inspector General (IG) documents at least 17 instances in which the FBI misled the FISA court in obtaining four warrants to spy on Page.

The document was signed by FISA Court Presiding Judge James Boasberg.

Related Topics

Trump January December FBI 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.