FBI Launches Own Inquiry Into Ryanair Incident in Minsk - Lithuanian Police

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched its own inquiry into the grounding of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, Rolandas Kiskis, the chief of Lithuania's criminal police, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched its own inquiry into the grounding of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, Rolandas Kiskis, the chief of Lithuania's criminal police, said on Friday.

Polish prosecutors earlier announced the launch of their inquiry.

"In addition to Poland, which began its own pre-trial investigation, we have confirmed information from our colleagues in the U.S. that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched its own inquiry," police chief Rolandas Kiskis said, as quoted by Reuters.