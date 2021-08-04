FBI Leading Probe into Pentagon Shooting - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting that occurred outside the Pentagon in which an officer was reportedly stabbed by the suspect, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said on Tuesday.

Kusse told reporters the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and could not confirm reports that the suspect and a Pentagon police officer died in the incident, but he said there were several injuries. Kusse added that authorities are not currently searching for a suspect and there is no continuing threat.

The suspect's motive is not known at this time, Kusse said.