UrduPoint.com

FBI Leading Probe Into Pentagon Shooting - Police

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

FBI Leading Probe into Pentagon Shooting - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting that occurred outside the Pentagon in which an officer was reportedly stabbed by the suspect, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said on Tuesday.

Kusse told reporters the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and could not confirm reports that the suspect and a Pentagon police officer died in the incident, but he said there were several injuries. Kusse added that authorities are not currently searching for a suspect and there is no continuing threat.

The suspect's motive is not known at this time, Kusse said.

Related Topics

Police Pentagon Died FBI

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

25 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

25 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

40 minutes ago
 UN Chief Welcomes IMF Approval of $650Bln SDR Allo ..

UN Chief Welcomes IMF Approval of $650Bln SDR Allocation - Spokesperson

14 minutes ago
 UN Agencies Urge Iraq to Fulfill Legal Obligations ..

UN Agencies Urge Iraq to Fulfill Legal Obligations to Stop Torture in Prisons

14 minutes ago
 Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal unt ..

Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal until 2024

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.