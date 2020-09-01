UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Limits Campaign Surveillance After 'What Happened To Trump' - Attorney General

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

FBI Limits Campaign Surveillance After 'What Happened to Trump' - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The US Justice Department introduced reforms to limit the FBI's surveillance of political candidates in light of what happened to the Trump campaign during and after the previous election, Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday.

"What happened to the Trump presidential campaign and his subsequent Administration after the President was duly elected by the American people must never happen again," Barr said a press release. "The American people must have confidence that the United States Government will exercise its surveillance authorities in a manner that protects the civil liberties of Americans [and] avoids interference in the political process."

The release disclosed two orders from Barr, one establishing an FBI "Office of Internal Auditing" to oversee applications to the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to spy on American citizens.

A second order establishes rules for Federal agents seeking permission to surveil federal elected officials, candidates for federal elected office, or their staff to ensure that requests are justified and non-partisan.

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith admitted last month to altering an email with false information to renew a warrant to spy on former Trump aide Carter Page.

Clinesmith's guilty plea prompted speculation of additional indictments in an investigation by US Attorney John Durham against other participants in Crossfire Hurricane - the FBI's counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign and subsequent administration.

Related Topics

Election Trump Durham United States FBI From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm of Gas, Inventories ..

56 minutes ago

Seven in 10 US Adults Back 2nd COVID-19 Payment of ..

56 minutes ago

Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Fais ..

56 minutes ago

JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism for UN Sanct ..

56 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.