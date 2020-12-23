UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

FBI Links Iran to Calls for Violence Against US Officials Refuting Election Fraud- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) thinks that Iran was behind online calls for violence against top US officials who refuted claims of large-scale voter fraud in the November election promoted by President Donald Trump and his team, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, ­images, home addresses and other personal information of FBI Director Christopher Wray, ousted Homeland Security Department official Christopher Krebs and over a dozen other officials were published on a website called "Enemies of the People."

Many of these officials have previously said that they had not seen evidence of widespread fraud or interference in the election, the publication notes.

The above-mentioned website claimed that the following individuals were promoting and inspiring the "fraudulent election against Trump," the news outlet said.

"The FBI is in possession of highly credible information indicating Iranian advanced persistent threat actors were almost certainly responsible for the creation of a website, called 'Enemies of the People' containing death threats aimed at U.S. election officials in mid-December 2020," a statement received by the targeted individuals from the bureau read, as quoted by the media outlet.

The FBI is expected to make a statement on this issue later on Wednesday.

US President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, incumbent President Trump has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

