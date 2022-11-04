FBI Newark Branch Says Received Credible Information About Threat to New Jersey Synagogues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The FBI urges the public to stay alert because it received credible information about threats to synagogues in the US state of New Jersey, the agency's Newark office said on Thursday.

"The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey," FBI Newark office said.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can."

The FBI Newark office called on the public to stay alert and call the police in case of an emergency.

The alert was issued as a proactive measure while investigative processes are carried out, the FBI Newark office said.